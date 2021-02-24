Ford's premium King Ranch grade named after the famous Texas ranch has now been on offer for two decades, starting originally with the 2001 F-150.

The automaker has since expanded it to other F-Series pickup trucks as well as the Expedition, and for 2021 you'll be able to order it on the Explorer for the first time.

The Explorer King Ranch features unique touches inside and out. The interior is where the real action is. Western-themed accents include Del Rio leather (including on the center console and door trim), genuine wood trim, and the famous “Running W” logo of the Texas ranch on the seat headrests and steering wheel.

On the outside, there's special badging along with 20-inch wheels sporting the Running W logo on their center caps. There's also a tailgate scuff plate, quad-exhaust tips in chrome, and a grille finished in a unique gray color.

Ford also fits the Explorer King Ranch as standard with a Class III Trailer Tow Package that enables 5,600 pounds of towing capacity, as well as its more advanced suite of electronic driver-assist features which includes adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and lane centering, traffic sign recognition, and navigation with smartphone-style pinch-to-zoom capability.

The standard engine is Ford's 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 good for 365 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque, which comes paired to a 10-speed automatic. In the Explorer King Ranch, the engine is available with rear-wheel drive for the first time. All-wheel drive remains an option.

The 2021 Explorer King Ranch reaches dealerships in the spring priced from $52,350 with rear-wheel drive and $54,350 with all-wheel drive. Both figures exclude destination.

The 2021 model year also sees a new XLT Sport Appearance Package added to the Explorer, as well as new color and trim options.