Mercedes-Benz AMG is in the final stages of development of its One hypercar due on the road in 2021. This week we learned that recently crowned Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is helping to put the final touches.

Hennessey Venom F5

Another hypercar in the headlines this week was the Venom F5 from Hennessey Performance Engineering. It packs a monstrous 1,817 horsepower—an output Hennessey hopes will power the car to a top speed well past 300 mph.

2021 Audi SQ5

One of the vehicles we tested this week was the 2021 Audi SQ5. Audi's Q5 has been updated for 2021 and if it's performance you want, then the SQ5 is the way to go. The SUV makes a healthy 349 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque from its turbocharged V-6 engine.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E first drive - Portland, OR

Another vehicle we tested was the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. Tesla is finally starting to see credible competition from the major automakers thanks to vehicles like the Mach-E. The battery-electric SUV not only offers up to 300 miles of range, it also has a performance grade that comes close to matching the Mustang Shelby GT500 in 0-60 times.

2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo

Alfa Romeo confirmed that 2020 will be the final year for the 4C sports car. The automaker is marking the occasion with a special-edition model inspired by the legendary 33 Stradale.

1993 Isdera Commendatore 112i - Photo credit: Remi Dargegen/RM Sotheby's

The Pagani Zonda wasn't the first mid-engine supercar powered by a Mercedes-Benz V-12. A few years prior to the Zonda's reveal, Germany's Isdera built a car called the Commendatore 112i. Just the one was built, and this week we learned that it's up for sale.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car

And finally, Porsche unveiled the new 911 GT3 Cup race car based on the 992-generation 911. It hints strongly at the upcoming 911 GT3 road car; for instance, the race car features a rear wing with swan necks struts, a design that will also make it to the road car, albeit in tamer form.