BMW's new M4 hasn't even reached showrooms yet but the automaker has already revealed the first special edition.

BMW teamed up with New York-based fashion brand Kith to develop a custom M4 Competition coupe. Known as the M4 Competition x Kith, just 150 examples will be built for worldwide sale and the order books opened Friday.

2022 BMW M4 Competition x Kith

It's priced from $110,245, including destination, and will be delivered in 2021 as a 2022 model. Considering the stock M4 Competition lists from $75,695, BMW is charging quite the premium for the version by Kith. We guess that's the price you pay for fashion.

The unique touches to the vehicle were envisaged by Kith founder Ronnie Fieg, who owns an E30 M3 which he customized with some of the same mods you see here.

Custom E30 BMW M3 owned by Kith founder Ronnie Fieg

It starts with the BMW roundel up front which highlights the partnership between BMW and Kith. This theme of merging the two brands continues at the rear where there's a “KITH” script together with the signature BMW M colors. The same motif features on the roof of the car.

The interior has also been dressed in the “KITH” script which can be found on the seats, armrest and center stack. It's joined by carbon-fiber trim and bucket seats sporting the BMW M colors.

2022 BMW M4 Competition x Kith

Buyers will be limited to the matte finishes of Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Silver and Frozen Brilliant White. The red example shown in the gallery was developed as a design study only.

All M4 Competition coupes come with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 rated at 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, and mated to an 8-speed automatic. Buyers will have the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive, though only rear-wheel drive will be offered initially. A standard M4 with 473 hp, a 6-speed manual and rear-wheel drive is also available. The new M4 range reaches showrooms next March as a 2021 model.