Volkswagen only unveiled the ID.4 last September but already a new variant of the battery-electric compact crossover has been spotted testing. The new variant is a coupe-like version to be called the "ID.5," and it's set for a launch in the second half of 2021.

Confirmation of the ID.5 was made by VW brand boss Ralf Brandstaetter last week during a presentation at the automaker's plant in Zwickau, Germany. The plant is where the ID.3 and ID.4 are built, and pre-production examples of the ID.5 are already rolling off the line there.

VW hasn't said whether the ID.5 will reach the United States. However, there's a good chance it does since the ID.4 is due to start sales here in the coming weeks and will even be built here starting in 2022. The ID.4 will be built at VW's plant in Chatanooga, Tennessee, for our market.

Judging from our spy shots of a prototype, the ID.5 looks virtually identical to the ID.4 apart from its curved roof which ends in a rear hatch. The ID.5 also sports a small rear spoiler at the base of the rear windshield whereas the regular ID.4 mounts its spoiler at the top. Both vehicles use Volkswagen Group's MEB modular EV platform.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4

The interior design should be common to the two crossovers, meaning a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster in front of the driver and a large infotainment screen (10 inches standard and 12 inches available) mounted to the dash above the center stack. Storage space will be down on the regular ID.4's 64.2 cubic feet due to the tighter rear cargo hold.

Powertrains should also be common. This means an 82-kilowatt-hour battery and a single electric motor at the rear axle generating 201 hp as standard, and an all-wheel-drive option with the 82-kwh battery and a dual-motor system good for 302 hp as an option.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4

The ID.4 is priced from $41,190 in the U.S. but will go as low as $35,000 once local production starts. The ID.5 will likely sell at a slight premium to its more practical sibling.

VW has more ID-badged EVs in the works. The list includes a subcompact hatch, a mid-size crossover, a mid-size sedan (and wagon), and a spiritual successor to the iconic Microbus. Of these future variants, only the Microbus successor is confirmed to reach the U.S. It's due here in 2023.