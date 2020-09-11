It's hard to believe it's been almost a decade since the Lamborghini Aventador made its debut at the 2011 Geneva International Motor Show, especially because the design looks as fresh today as it did all those years ago.

Production has been humming along over the period, and Lamborghini this week reached a major milestone: the 10,000th Aventador rolled off the line at the company's factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy.

To put that figure into perspective, when the car's predecessor, the Murcielago, ended production in 2010, just 4,099 examples had been built. Impressively, the Aventador's total is set to climb higher as the car's replacement isn't expected until 2022, at the earliest.

2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster

The 10,000th example built was an Aventador SVJ Roadster finished in Grigio Acheso and accented with Rosso Mimir. The customer, a resident of Thailand, also chose a custom interior trim of Rosso Alala and black from the Ad Personam personalization department.

The SVJ is the current flagship of the range. It features the familiar 6.5-liter V-12 but with output dialed to 759 horsepower, up from the 730 hp of the base grade.

Lamborghini's Squadra Corse motorsport division has also just unveiled the Essenza SCV12 track car, which is based on the Aventador platform and spits out 830 hp. It's possible the Essenza SCV12 ends up as the last V-12 Lamborghini without electrification or turbocharging used to boost power. Lamborghini has already confirmed that its Aventador replacement will be a plug-in hybrid.