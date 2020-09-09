The McLaren 620R can now be ordered with an R Pack that adds more aggressive styling features and a titanium exhaust system. So far, McLaren has only confirmed the R Pack for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with no word on United States availability.

Developed by the automaker's McLaren Special Operations (MSO) personalization division, the R Pack adds more exposed carbon fiber. It includes front fender louvers and a roof scoop in unpainted carbon fiber, as well as a carbon-fiber interior pack.

The roof scoop is functional, according to McLaren, and includes both an active induction sound feature and a camera for recording video of track sessions as part of the car's McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) system.

The R Pack's MSO Defined Titanium SuperSports Exhaust is up to 5 decibels louder than other McLaren Sports Series exhaust systems, and gives the car a "sharper and more characterful exhaust note," a McLaren press release said.

McLaren 620R with MSO R Pack

The 620R is the most extreme road-legal McLaren Sports Series model, borrowing aerodynamic and chassis components from the 570S GT4 race car. It gets the same aero features as the race car, which McLaren claims can generate 408 pounds of downforce at 155 mph, plus GT4 adjustable dampers and standard Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires (a track-only slick tire is also available).

Power is provided by the familiar 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-8 used in other Sports Series models. In the 620R, it produces 610 horsepower (620 metric hp, hence the name) and 457 pound-feet of torque. The mid-mounted engine drives the rear wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. McLaren quotes 0-62 mph in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 200 mph.

In the United Kingdom, the R Pack is priced at £25,000 (about $32,000 at current exchange rates), which McLaren said is less than the cost of all of its items purchased individually. The 620R itself is priced at $299,000 in the U.S., and only 225 will be built for global sale.