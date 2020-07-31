Jeep is offering its turbodiesel 3.0-liter V-6 engine in the Wrangler and Gladiator, and anyone looking to take the vehicles off-road can now install a 2.0-inch lift kit designed specifically for the fuel-efficient engine.

The factory kit has been developed to handle the increased curb weight of the diesel-powered Wrangler and Gladiator over their gasoline counterparts. Diesel engines tend to weigh more than gasoline engines due to their thicker blocks.

The kit includes new springs, front lower control arms, front and rear stabilizer links, front and rear bump stops, 2.5-inch Fox shocks, and all necessary fasteners. It's designed as a direct bolt-on kit, meaning no need for drilling, cutting or welding.

Jeep's 2.0-inch lift kit for EcoDiesel-powered Wrangler, Gladiator

According to Jeep, suspension articulation is up 18% compared to the stock setup.

The Wrangler kit is available now through Mopar. The Gladiator kit will be available later this summer. Pricing for each is $1,495. Note, anyone adding tires 33 inches in diameter or larger can opt for the Mopar Vehicle Protection Custom Calibration option for an additional $125. This reconfigures the speedometer and odometer to ensure you get accurate readings.

The diesel engine offered in the Wrangler and Gladiator is good for 260 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. Buyers seeking more performance can look forward to a new V-8 option coming shortly to the Wrangler. It was previewed in July in the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept and prototypes for the production version have already been spotted.