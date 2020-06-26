A new 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is coming soon, but we already knew that. What we're not sure of is when it will arrive.

Ford spokeswoman Dawn McKenzie confirmed the off-road, high-performance pickup would arrive for 2021, just hours after the set for the new F-150's reveal was closed and before Denis Leary could pick what F-150 would be his best man. Motor1 first reported the story.

2021 Ford F-150

McKenzie confirmed to Motor Authority the new Raptor would be based on the newly released 2021 Ford F-150.

"Yes, we will introduce a new Raptor. We will have more to share at a later date," McKenzie said in an emailed statement.

A new F-150 Raptor is almost as certain as the sun rising in the morning, although many assumed that the truck's reveal would be staggered until about a year after the new truck arrived. That happened with the last-generation Raptor, and the original Raptor followed in 2011 after the debut of a new F-150 for 2010, but it isn't happening this time.

Not much is known about the new Raptor aside from that it will exist. Ram is soon to launch a competitor to the Raptor, the TRX, which may have bumped up any timeline for Ford. The outgoing Raptor was powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 that made 450 horsepower. The Ram TRX may have up to 707 horsepower from a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8. The pickup arms race doesn't sleep, and there have been murmurs from Dearborn that the company's supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 may appear in an upcoming Raptor.

We'll have to wait to see. Stay tuned.