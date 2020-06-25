The best-selling, and arguably most important, vehicle in America is new, again.

The 2021 Ford F-150 will make its online debut 8 p.m. Thursday via YouTube.

What do we expect to see? The new F-150 may be a heavy refresh of the current model. Expecting a dramatic departure for the long-running pickup? Mabye take a long walk?

The design will be evolutionary with C-shaped headlights teased in the photo above. We expect a bevy of trim-specific exterior designs: grilles, wheels, taillights, tailgates, the lot.

Inside, the interior with more tech. Lots more tech. How much more tech? Technically speaking, we don't know.

Under the hood, we expect a lot of familiar figures with a few surprises. An electric pickup is in the mail, and so is a hybrid. We'll hear about one or more during the reveal, we expect.

We also expect an F-150 Raptor model, too. Though it was a staggered intro last time the F-150 was new with the Raptor trailing the more pedestrian models by about a year.

All the speculation and wondering ends at 8 p.m., so check back here later to watch the video embedded above.