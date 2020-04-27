BMW's X2 compact crossover SUV makes a great alternative to the premium hatchbacks sold overseas, due to its compact size in combination with a tall seating position and higher ground clearance. It was a new addition to the BMW lineup for 2018 and soon an updated version will arrive, which means the X2 is about to become even more compelling.

A prototype for the updated X2 has been spotted and hints at some of the visual tweaks we can expect. The covers should come sometime in 2021, meaning we'll likely see the vehicle arrive as a 2022 model.

2022 BMW X2 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The prototype sports headlights with new internals. The grille is also heavily masked, suggesting a new design is present. More advanced prototypes are likely to feature additional tweaks such as a revised rear fascia and possibly new internals for the taillights.

We're also likely to see some changes in the cabin. The more advanced dash design seen in the latest 1-Series hatchback and new 2-Series Gran Coupe is a possibility. It features a digital instrument cluster that blends with a large infotainment screen at the top of the center stack.

2018 BMW X2

The X2 is currently available in the United States in X2 xDrive28i and X2 M35i grades, which come with 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4s delivering 228 and 302 horsepower, respectively. We don't expect this to change on the updated model, though there's still the chance of the addition of a new entry-level model with front-wheel drive. This could see pricing dip below the X2's current $39,395 starting price. A plug-in hybrid option that was added last year to the related X1 is also planned, though just like with the X1 we don't expect to see this offered on X2s sold in the U.S.

There have also been rumors of an X2 convertible but such a body style no longer appears to be in the pipeline, at least with this generation of the BMW compact crossover.