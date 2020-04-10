McLaren has started a video series explaining some of the technical innovations on its cars.

The first instalment looked at how the Elva speedster manages to deflect wind away from the cabin without a windshield.

The second instalment is now out and looks at the rear wing of the Senna GTR track car. It features commentary from Esteban Palazzo, principal designer at McLaren's road car division.

McLaren Senna GTR

He states that engineers working on the Senna GTR had a goal of 1,000 kilograms (2,205 pounds) of downforce for the car. This necessitated the huge wing that Palazzo had to somehow integrate with the Senna's design.

Yes, it will probably look silly to some, but the Senna GTR is a pure track toy. It didn't need to meet any homologation rules, meaning McLaren was able to design it almost totally free of FIA restrictions and government regulations.

At least two more instalments in McLaren's new video series are planned. They will cover the design of the new 765LT supercar and McLaren's ignition cut system used to help speed up gear shifts.