Volkswagen has a new Golf but only the car's Golf GTI and Golf R performance options have been confirmed for sale in the United States. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the Golf R, and it's wearing zero camouflage gear.

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen and Alex Albon have finally spent some time with the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar. Naturally they're fans of the car, but it would be hard not to when you have a 1,160-horsepower V-12 to play with.

Pagani's latest supercar is the Huayra Imola. It's the most powerful version of the Huayra yet, and just five examples will be sold at a price of $5.4 million each. We hear that all five are already accounted for.

