It appears The Rock can't stop gifting vehicles to extended family members.

The actor and former pro-wrestler, whose real name is Dwayne Johnson, last week posted a short clip on his Instagram account of the moment when he surprised sister-in-law Aja Elan Hashian for Christmas with a Cadillac Escalade.

It's not the first time that he's pulled off such a generous stunt. In 2018, Johnson posted a similar clip where he gifted his cousin and longtime stunt double with a custom Ford F-150.

In his latest post, he described his sister-in-law as being “loving” and “supportive.”

If he'd waited a little while longer, Johnson would have been able to gift her with a redesigned Escalade. Cadillac is set to unveil a new generation of its full-size luxury SUV on February 4, 2020.

While the redesigned Escalade is set to be as big and brash as ever, it will also be a technological showpiece thanks to a monster curved OLED screen and the latest version of Cadillac's Super Cruise self-driving system for highways. We hear that a battery-electric option could also be coming down the line at some point.