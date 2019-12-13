American car buyers, many with an enthusiast's heart, have said they wanted the Audi A6 Allroad to return. Audi's ready to deliver, but it's going to cost a decent chunk of money.

On Friday the German automaker said the 2020 Audi A6 Allroad will cost $66,895, which includes destination, when it hits dealerships next week. That's more than the bigger, roomier Audi Q7 SUV's starting price of $54,545.

The base price is for the Premium Plus model. Want the more feature-filled Prestige model? That'll be $71,395. The 2020 A6 sedan costs $59,595 in comparable Premium Plus spec, but the Allroad comes very well equipped with air suspension, four-zone climate control, and LED headlights and taillights.

Audi spokesman Mark Dahncke told Motor Authority no lower-end Premium model will be available in the U.S.

The A6 Allroad looks like an A6 that just got back from the gym, with its contrast-painted rocker panels and fender flares, wide Allroad-specific grille, and rear diffuser.

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

Inside, a large panoramic sunroof will let light the shine in. It will feature Audi's triple-screen MMI Touch Response infotainment setup make the dashboard feel like something out of a space shuttle thanks to its 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, 10.1-inch touchscreen for infotainment, and 8.6-inch touchscreen for climate controls. Audi said the A6 Allroad can haul up to 30 cubic feet of activity (as opposed to sedentary) equipment behind the rear seats.

Every A6 Allroad is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 that spins up 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Power flows to all four wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Audi said the A6 Allroad can run from 0 to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds.

A four-corner air suspension (a hallmark of the first-gen C5 A6-based Allroad in the early 2000s) raises the Allroad 1.8 inches higher than an A6 sedan with up to 7.3 inches of ground clearance. For sporty driving, Dynamic mode will lower the A6 Allroad 0.6 inch. Driver's planning to take the A6 Allroad off-road will appreciate hill descent control, a tilt angle assist (it displays the wagon's angle on the infotainment screen), and available all-wheel steering-optional.

Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection is standard, while adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera system, traffic sign recognition, blind-spot monitors, and rear cross-traffic alerts are available.