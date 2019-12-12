The EPA has published a 201-mile estimated range for the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo, a lower figure than what the vehicle's 93.4-kilowatt-hour battery suggests.

In comparison, the Tesla Model S Performance with a 100-kwh battery is estimated by the EPA at 348 miles when equipped with 19-inch wheels. Add 21-inch wheels to the Tesla and the estimate drops to 326 miles (the Porsche comes with 20-inch wheels).

The Taycan Turbo's range is more in line with electric SUVs like the Audi E-Tron at 204 miles and the Jaguar I-Pace at 234 miles.

Charging the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo

So what gives? The car's efficiency rating as measured by the EPA is just 69 mpge, which is the lowest of any EV rated by the EPA. This is a high-performance machine, with 616 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque available, and as much as 670 hp for drag strip runs with launch control. It's also a heavy machine, with the curb weight coming in at 5,121 pounds, or about 180 more than the Tesla. The Turbo's regenerative braking also isn't as severe in other models.

From our own experience with the car, the EPA's estimate is fair. But what it doesn't portray is the fact that the Turbo's range tends to be consistent whether you're driving fast close to the Arctic Circle or along warm Californian canyon roads. In other EVs, range can vary by as much as 30 percent depending on the weather.

A more potent Taycan Turbo S is also available, though this model is expected to have less range than the Turbo and hasn't been rated by the EPA. The EPA also hasn't published a range estimate for the Taycan 4S, which offers battery sizes of 79.2 and 93.4 kwh and should be more efficient than the Turbo.