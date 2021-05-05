Jay Leno recently sampled a Ferrari SF90 Stradale for the latest episode of his “Jay Leno's Garage” series, and the funny man came away thoroughly impressed by both the design of the car and its driving experience.

He was also impressed by its sharp pricing. Despite being the newest flagship in the Ferrari stable, as well as offering a level of technology that makes some rivals look old hat, the SF90 Stradale is priced only slightly higher than the next model down the ranks, the 812 Superfast, starting at just over $500,000. The SF90 Stradale is also a regular production model, meaning you don't have to give up your first born just to purchase one, like with Ferrari's series series cars.

Leno hasn't bought one himself. Instead, the SF90 Stradale he tested was on loan from David Lee, a.k.a. the world's friendliest Ferrari collector. Lee has about 30 Ferraris in his ever-growing collection, and the SF90 Stradale he owns was ordered with the car's Assetto Fiorano package which helps to save weight while adding track upgrades like Multimatic shock absorbers derived from Ferrari’s GT racing program, as well as improved aero. The Assetto Fiorano package also offers the option of a two-tone livery, as shown on Lee's car.

Unlike any of Ferrari's previous cars, including the LaFerrari, the SF90 Stradale is a plug-in hybrid with an electrified all-wheel-drive system. The setup consists of a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, and trio of electric motors (two front and one rear). The setup is similar to what you find in the Acura NSX, Porsche 918 Spyder, and upcoming Mercedes-Benz AMG One, and is good for a combined 986 hp.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale Ferrari SF90 Stradale Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Despite the complexity and additional components of its PHEV powertrain, Ferrari managed to keep the final package under the 3,500-pound mark. This combination is good for a 0-60 time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 211 mph. A pure electric range is also possible, though only 9 miles per the EPA. The battery is only a 7.9-kilowatt-hour unit.

Rather than pretend the SF90 Stradale is merely another conventional Ferrari (if such a thing even exists), its designers leaned into the tech while simultaneously acknowledging the Prancing Horse's heritage. Look no further than the fuel filler caps, which sit on either side of its engine bay as they did on the iconic F40. In this case, one is a charging port for the battery. Inside, the transmission selector mimics a classic gated shifter in another nod to tradition.

Deliveries of the SF90 Stradale started last summer. Ferrari is now delivering the first examples of the open-top SF90 Spider just in time for this summer.

Note, the SF90 Stradale won't be Ferrari's current flagship for long. Ferrari is working on a successor to the LaFerrari, which will likely be the basis for the automaker's 2023 Le Mans Hypercar race car.