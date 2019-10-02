Actor Michael Fassbender documented his quest to race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in a new weekly YouTube series dubbed "Road to Le Mans," which will make its debut on Oct. 11.

The series will follow Fassbender as he trained to compete in the 2018 running of the world's best-known endurance race in a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car, which is Porsche's factory-built, customer-ready racing package powered by a 4.0-liter flat-6.

"I've just always felt drawn to going fast into a corner—and fast out—and just naturally felt connected to it," Fassbender says in the series trailer. "And now I want to go to the ultimate place.

"I think it's the history of the place. I think it's the drivers that crashed there, or competed there, or won there. To be a part of that would be, you know, unbelievable," he says.

The trailer says this is the first season of Fassbender's new series, which may imply that more may be coming

Fassbender is no stranger to motorsports. In 2017 and 201818, he raced in several rounds of the one-make Ferrari Challenge series behind the wheel of a factory-built 488 Challenge race car. He even managed a first-place finish in one round, Carscoops reported.

The 488 Challenge employs a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V-8 that is essentially identical to the 488 GTB's, with 660 ponies and race-specific tuning for added top-end power.

He's also not the only actor-turned-racer in Hollywood history. He joins the likes of Patrick Dempsey, Steve McQueen and Paul Newman. Like Fassbender, Dempsey raced a Porsche at Le Mans, though his chariot was the leaner, meaner 911 GT3 RSR.