Ford Performance is giving F-150 and Ranger buyers the chance to upgrade their trucks with some extra off-road capability via a suspension-leveling kit.

Included in the kit are custom-tuned Fox shocks, new front coil-overs, a 2.0-inch front lift, locking spring pre-load rings, and vehicle-specific upper front mounts. The latter features polyurethane bushings and helps to isolate noise and vibration.

The dealer-installed kit is designed to offer a better ride while crossing rough terrain while also providing increased front ground clearance and improved approach and breakover angles. Ford said the kit was developed in response to customer requests for more customization.

For the Ranger, you're looking at a 21-percent increase in approach angle and a 10-percent increase in breakover angle, while on the F-150 (145-inch wheelbase model) owners can expect a 22-percent increase in approach angle and 7-percent increase in breakover angle. The testing included high-speed off-roading in California and low-speed rock-crawling in Arizona.

The kit retails for $1,495, before installation, and can be installed on four-wheel-drive F-150s dating back to the 2015 model year and on four-wheel-drive versions of the new 2019 Ranger. It will be available later this fall.