Subaru's Impreza was redesigned for 2017 but the traditionally related WRX and WRX STI models are largely unchanged since they were last redesigned all the way back in 2015. A new generation is supposedly in the works, but until it arrives potential WRX and WRX STI buyers will have to settle for (very) minor updates on the latest 2020 model.

The WRX's available Performance Package has been expanded to include Brembo brakes with four-piston calipers up front and twin-piston calipers at the rear. This is in addition to previous items like eight-way electronically adjustable Recaros and the removal of the moonroof to save weight.

Note that the package is only offered with the WRX's standard 6-speed manual transmission and not the available CVT. One benefit the CVT brings, though, is the inclusion of Subaru's EyeSight electronic driver assist package as standard.

Sadly, there’s no change to the powertrain, meaning the WRX continues with a 2.0-liter turbocharged flat-4 delivering 268 horsepower. Drive is to all four wheels as standard.

2020 Subaru WRX

As for the more hardcore WRX STI, the 2020 model year sees this model gain keyless access with push-button start as standard, redesigned engine bay cooling ducts in the front fascia, and a new dark finish for the standard 19-inch alloy wheels.

Under its hood you'll continue to find a 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-4 good for 310 hp. The sole transmission on offer is a 6-speed manual. The WRX STI also benefits from Subaru's Driver Controlled Center Differential system and better brakes than the WRX.

The 2020 WRX and WRX STI arrive at dealerships later in the fall. The WRX is priced from $28,395 and the WRX STI from $37,895. The prices represent increases of $300 and $400, respectively, on the previous year.

For more on the Subaru WRX and WRX STI, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.