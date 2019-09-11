Semi-official BMW tuner Alpina has unveiled a new B3, in wagon form. The BMW 3-Series-based B3 packs an impressive 462 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, making it an alternative to BMW's M3. Sadly, we won't see it in the United States.

Jaguar has released a teaser shot for its redesigned XJ. The new flagship sedan debuts next year and will feature a battery-electric powertrain. Gas-powered versions should also be in the pipeline.

The A7 Sportback is the latest model in the Audi lineup to be fitted with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The car combines a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with an electric motor for a combined 361 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque. Not bad.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 BMW Alpina B3 debuts as sports wagon at Frankfurt auto show

Jaguar teases electric XJ due in 2020

Audi introduces A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro plug-in hybrid

Ram 1500 pickup is the first Top Safety Pick+ truck from Detroit

Adorable Honda E priced from $37,000, still not coming to the US

Hyundai and Kia invest in Europe's high-power fast-charging network

Faraday Future's new CEO is the co-founder of rival EV startup Byton

Study: Automated safety features significantly reduce the risk of vehicle crashes

Updated VW logo makes its debut on ID 3 electric car at Frankfurt auto show

Nissan electric crossover delayed to late 2021 but previewed to dealers