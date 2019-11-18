The convertible version of Chevrolet's new mid-engine Corvette Stingray only made its debut in October but has already stopped by Jay Leno's Garage for an episode of the funny man's YouTube show.

The car's chief engineer, Tadge Juechter, was more than happy to step in front of the camera and explain to Leno all that he needs to know about the open-top version of America's sports car (or should that now be supercar?).

As Juechter explains, the coupe and convertible were developed together, which ensured that very little modification was required to accommodate the new roof, in this case a retractable hard-top. The result is that the weight difference between the body styles has been kept to a minimum, with the convertible option suffering from a weight penalty of just 80 pounds.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible

Interestingly, Chevy was originally going to go with a soft-top design but thankfully changed its mind, thus ensuring the convertible looks just as handsome as the coupe. The designers even went the proper supercar route of adding a pair of flying buttresses to the tonneau cover to conceal the rollover bars.

The powertrain is the new LT2 6.2-liter V-8 which delivers 490 horsepower as standard and 495 hp with an available performance exhaust, and it's mated to a bespoke 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. After going for a drive, Leno quickly finds that Chevy is limiting power on the car for the first 500 miles to ensure proper engine break-in.

Originally due by the end of 2019, the new Corvette's arrival at dealerships has been pushed back to February 2020 due to recent strike action at the car's plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky. While the coupe starts at $59,995, you'll need to pay at least $‭67,495‬ for the convertible. Both figures include destination.