Mercedes’ hot rod AMG division, long known for its tire-shredding V-8 and V-12 engines, is moving toward a pure electric future, the company’s CEO revealed.

Mercedes-AMG CEO Ola Källenius made that revelation in a Tuesday interview with the UK’s Autocar, noting that the experience of an AMG car is more important than whatever type of propulsion system is driving it.

"We have to get to the point where the means of propulsion is not considered important, because AMG is all about the experience of customers,” he said. “That is why we are starting to work not just on electrified AMGs but also our first fully electric AMGs.”

Mercedes-AMG has produced an electric vehicle before, the SLS Electric Drive in 2013, but the firm has never developed a dedicated battery-electric vehicle. The SLS Electric Drive, as you might recall, was based on the normal gas-powered version of the gullwinged supercar.

Källenius didn’t give any insight on what form the AMG electric might take. A Porsche Taycan-rivaling electric sedan could make sense, or AMG could decided to do another electric supercar along the lines of the SLS Electric Drive.

Whatever it ends up being, expect AMG's dedicated electric car to be potent. The SLS Electric Drive was powered by four electric motors combining for 740 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. With a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds, the SLS Electric Drive was the fastest electric car of the day.

Källenius didn’t give a timeline for AMG’s first dedicated EV, but it’s at least a few years off. AMG is currently working on launching its Project One hypercar, which will use a new type of electric turbocharger. Those electric turbos are expected to trickle down to AMG’s normal cars and represent the division’s first real foray into electrification.