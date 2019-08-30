Volkswagen released Friday the first performance specs for its upcoming ID 3 electric car, which will make its global debut next month at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

The small hatchback won't be sold in the U.S. although its underpinnings will be used for other cars that will be. The ID Crozz, which is a small electric crossover based on the same platform, will be VW's first ID-based electric car on sale in the U.S.

All ID 3 models will feature rear-wheel drive and a 201 horsepower electric motor. VW didn’t say exactly how quickly the ID 3 will be able to scoot from 0-60, but the automaker promises the plug-in will “accelerate rapidly.”

VW ID 3 buyers will have the option of three different battery sizes. Entry-level ID 3 models will come equipped with a 45-kwh battery pack capable of providing 205 miles of range, based on the WLTP test cycle. On the other end of the spectrum, a 77-kwh battery will be the largest offered in the ID 3 and net 341 miles of electric range. A mid-level, 58 kwh battery will also be on offer; VW didn’t announce the range for that model.

When ID models are sold in the U.S., they'll likely only offer the mid- and long-range battery sizes.

The ID 3 will make use of a fast-charging system that’s capable of boosting the EV’s range by 180 miles in just 30 minutes.

The ID 3 will cost about 30,000 euros in Germany (about $33,000). VW is currently taking orders for the ID 3 1st Edition, of which the company plans to build 30,000 examples.

The VW ID 3, which will make its world debut on September 10, is scheduled to be built in Germany later this year before going on sale in early 2020.

VW is banking on the ID 3 carrying the company into the future, with the automaker comparing the electric hatchback to its iconic Beetle and Golf models.