Chevy has dropped another nugget of information to pile on the 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette's already impressive resume. We already knew the car has a mid-mounted 490-horsepower V-8 linked to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, will go from 0-60 mph in less than three seconds, and costs less than $60,000.

Now, thanks to a Thursday press release from Chevrolet, we know the C8 Corvette will top out at 194 mph, which puts the Kentucky-built sports car on par with high-dollar exotics like the Lamborghini Huracan and Porsche 911 Turbo. That top speed is achieved with the base version of the Corvette, the one you’ll be able to purchase for $59,995 (including destination).

If you opt for the Corvette’s $5,000 Z51 package—which adds a performance exhaust, an electronic limited-slip rear differential, bigger brakes, improved cooling, and other goodies—that figure actually drops to 184 mph. That reduction in top end speed, according to Motor1, is because the Z51 performance pack also includes a downforce-inducing aero package that improves handling but reduces the car’s aerodynamic efficiency at high speeds.

Although it’s a little strange for a costly performance package to reduce a car’s top speed, it’s a sacrifice we suspect most Corvette buyers won’t mind. There are very few places on earth where you can hit 194 mph safely and legally but plenty of locations to enjoy the better handling (not to mention better acceleration and braking) that the Z51 package provides.

If you're the kind of person who likes to have their cake and eat it too, you shouldn't have to wait long for a Corvette that combines high-speed and superior handling. Chevy is believed to be working on several different performance variations of the C8, including a successor to the world-beating C7 ZR1.

The 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette is scheduled to go on sale late this year.