Everyone loves a little extra bang for the buck, and that's exactly what buyers of the 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring will be receiving.

The plug-in hybrid version of Lincoln's new mid-size SUV will offer more power and torque than previously announced, a lot more in fact.

Lincoln has confirmed the powertrain at 494 horsepower and 630 pound-feet of torque, up from the 450 hp and 600 lb-ft that was announced when the vehicle debuted at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. That makes the Lincoln quite a bit more potent than the rival BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance, which only comes with 394 hp and 442 lb-ft.

2020 Lincoln Aviator

There haven't been any changes made to the powertrain, which consists of a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 and an electric motor integrated with the transmission. The new numbers are simply the result of certification, whereas previously all we had were estimates. The process has also seen the base Aviator's standalone 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 rated at 400 hp and 415 lb-ft, up from the previously announced 400 hp and 400 lb-ft.

The 2020 Aviator is priced from $52,195 for the base model and from $69,895 for the Grand Touring plug-in hybrid. Either model brings a load of standard items. We're talking a 10-speed automatic transmission, 19-inch wheels, fuel-saving active grille shutters, a power tailgate, a rear-view camera, 10-way heated front seats, a 10-inch infotainment screen, WiFi, and a suite of electronic driver aids.

Deliveries start this summer.