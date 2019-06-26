Mercedes-Benz completed its first post-shakedown test for its new Formula E challenger, a new entry in the all-electric race series.

Mercedes-Benz's race car, the Silver Arrow 01, will be one of the newer machines on the starting grid later this year, and the team said the car has been incredibly reliable so far. Mercedes-Benz will race under the EQ electric sub-banner in Formula E. EQ is also the name given to Mercedes-Benz road cars' electrification systems.

Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 01 Formula E race car, 2019

Drivers Gary Paffett and Stoffel Vandoorne drove the Silver Arrow 01 at the June 24-25 test days. Combined, the two put in 218 laps at the Autodromo Riccardo Paletti in Varano, Italy.

"It’s been good to track the evolution of our powertrain since the shakedown I drove in some time ago," Vandoorne said. "The basics are right and everything seems to be working well. That’s what matters at this point. It has been a positive start."

The race car, based on the common Gen2 Formula E chassis, will line up against some familiar rivals. BMW and Audi have competed in the series already, while Porsche will also enter the championship hunt for the 2019-2020 season. Each car also shares an identical battery, but teams are free to work on their own power units. For Mercedes-Benz, that's something of an advantage. The company has developed its power unit within the same halls responsible for its dominating Formula One power unit. So far, Mercedes-AMG has won every F1 race this season.

Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 01 Formula E race car, 2019

Long-time motorsport partner HWA will also help Mercedes-Benz EQ as it enters the Formula E fray. HWA previously worked with Mercedes-Benz in its DTM campaign, which the company ended to join Formula E.

The first race of the season kicks off Nov. 22 in Saudi Arabia.