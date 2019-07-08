A legendary Formula One car is heading to auction, and a portion of the proceeds will go to a wonderful cause, Michael Schumacher's Keep Fighting foundation. Schumacher's 2002 Ferrari F2002, the same car that helped the German racer win his fifth championship, will be auctioned at RM Sotheby's Abu Dhabi event.

Schumacher, F1's most decorated racing driver, drove the F2002 for the first portion of the 2002 F1 season. Specifically, the car shown here is chassis no. 219. That season, Schumacher won three Grand Prixes in this exact car and finished in first or second in every race. Schumacher clinched the championship with six races to go, making it the quickest any driver has ever locked down the World Drivers Title. That same year, Ferrari also secured the Constructor's Championship with the F2002.

Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2002 F1 race car

For the remainder of the season, this car was used as a test car, and Ferrari retired it after the season. Since then, it's moved to numerous different private collections around the globe, per the consignment information. However, the next buyer will also help a great cause. A percentage of the proceeds of the sale will go to the Keep Fighting foundation, which the Schumacher family set up following Michael Schumacher's head injury in 2013. The foundation aims to continue his charitable work for social and cultural benefits. A skiing accident has left him disabled at his home in Sweden. Health updates are few and far between, but it's understood the former F1 star cannot walk or speak.

Still, Schumacher remains the most successful F1 driver ever. He amassed 91 Grand Prix wins and seven championships during his active years.

Surely, the F2002 will sell for a very large sum of money; Schumacher's 2001 F2001 F1 car sold for $7.5 million in 2017. Thankfully, there's time to mow a few lawns and set up a lemonade stand. The auction takes place on Nov. 30.