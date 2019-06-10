Ferrari in March unleashed a monster in the form of the P80/C, which was recently spotted running some laps at Italy's Monza racetrack during what appears to be an official film shoot.

The car is a one-off created by the Special Projects division, and we're told it was the division's most extreme creation yet. That's primarily due to the car being a pure track machine. This meant the Special Projects division had to work closely with Ferrari's race engineers to ensure all of the aerodynamics were actually functional.

The P80/C is based on the bones of a 488 GT3 race car and has been designed as a modern interpretation of classic Ferrari sports prototypes like the 250 P and 330 P3/P4. The rear window and aluminum louvres on the engine cover are a reference to the 330 P3/P4, while the curves of the fenders are reminiscent of the 250 LM. An interesting element is the side window which appears to merge with the side air intake, giving a dynamic downward movement to the rear flanks.

Ferrari didn't reveal any performance specifications for the P80/C, but we know its powertrain is the same as found in the 488 GT3. It's a detuned version of the 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 found in the 488 GTB road car.

We should also point out that the P80/C was designed with two specifications. One is the racing setup that includes the oversized rear wing and 18-inch single-nut wheels you see here, while the other is a display package that drops some of the aero elements, including the rear wing, and adds 21-inch wheels.