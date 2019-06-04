Karma is on the verge of a major expansion that will see the startup automaker sign dealerships in over a dozen U.S. cities and 19 new countries spanning five continents by the end of 2020.

Fresh from revealing its updated 2020 Revero GT and a pair of concepts previewing potential future models in its lineup at April's Auto Shanghai 2019, Karma last week announced plans to sign 13 new dealers in major cities on the U.S. east and west coasts.

Overseas, the Chinese-backed, U.S.-based EV manufacturer will kick off its expansion with new operations in Europe to be ready by the end of 2019. It will then expand to Asia, the Middle East, North Africa and South America in 2020. There are currently 18 dealerships representing Karma in the U.S. and Canada.

A launch in the all-important Chinese market will take place in 2021 when Karma is expected to have its first battery-electric car on sale. The company said it is developing a modular EV platform that will be ready in 2021. The platform was previewed in April in the SC1 Vision Concept and will spawn multiple models.

Karma's current Revero and updated Revero GT are extended-range EVs, where a gas engine is used to top up a battery when its charge is running low. Eventually, Karma will switch to battery-electric powertrains exclusively.