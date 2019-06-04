For anyone who's ever wanted to see what their new Porsche 911 will look like parked in their garage without paying nearly six figures, keep reading.

Porsche revealed its "Augmented Reality Visualizer App" last month that lets users design and spec their car anywhere in the world. For those not familiar with augmented reality technology, in this case, it brings a virtual Porsche car into the real world.

Porsche Augmented Reality Visualizer App

Users can design their Porsche to virtually place in their garage or on a city street, in traffic. For those of us with zero means of purchasing a 911, drop the car into your living room and check it out there. Nothing is off limits with augmented reality and Porsche's latest app.

Currently, Porsche supports the 2020 911 Carerra S and 911 Carerra 4S, as well as the Mission E electric car concept. Later this year, the brand will swap the Mission E out for the Porsche Taycan, the production version of the Mission E. Fans and potential buyers can configure their car online and then use their "Porsche Code" to upload the car to the app. Other changes can be done on the fly in the app including the exterior color. There is also a highlight function that shows off features in augmented reality and an X-ray mode to peek into the cars' bones.

Porsche Augmented Reality Visualizer App

Porsche expects the Augmented Reality Visualizer App to support its entire range of cars by the end of 2019. The app is now available on the Apple App store and Google Play store. We can't wait to see what a Panamera will look like in our kitchens.