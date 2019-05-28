Bentley turns 100 in 2019 and among the celebrations the automaker has planned is the presentation of a new concept car.

The concept will be revealed on July 10 and signal Bentley's intentions for the next 30 years, both technologically and in terms of design.

Among the new technologies present in the concept will be a “hydrogen hybrid” powertrain, Autocar reported on Monday, without providing further details.

It's possible the powertrain will be a hydrogen-electric hybrid setup like Mercedes-Benz has in its GLC F-Cell. The small SUV is a plug-in hybrid, where instead of an internal-combustion engine there is a hydrogen fuel cell stack.

Mercedes-Benz GLC F-Cell

Another technology will be transparent OLED display screens lining the inside of the doors and potentially overlaying a wood veneer, according to the Autocar report. The idea would be that the screen only becomes visible when in use. Bentley previously experimented with OLED screens with its EXP 12 Speed 6e concept unveiled at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show.

Bentley has much more in store for its centennial year. The brand has already revealed a special Mulsanne limited to 100 units, each featuring a slice of the original crankshaft that featured in the 1930 8 Litre owned by company founder Walter Owen (W.O.) Bentley.

Furthermore, every Bentley built this year can be fitted with special touches to mark the milestone. And don't forget the massive 66-pound tome highlighting Bentley's history through photos.

But wait, there's more. Bentley will also reveal a new generation of the Flying Spur, and there are also rumors of an EV being announced.