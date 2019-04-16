Chevrolet's Trailblazer is about to make a comeback, but it won't be like the one you may recall.

Instead, the modern Trailblazer is a compact crossover SUV that will likely serve as the replacement for the unloved Trax.

It was unveiled on Tuesday at Auto Shanghai 2019 and is expected in showrooms later this year as a 2020 model.

The vehicle features a design cribbed from the larger Blazer, including the same split LED headlight motif that connects up with the central trim on the dual-intake grille. The model shown is the sporty Redline, so it also features 17-inch wheels.

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

Though yet to be confirmed, the platform is thought to be General Motors' next-generation modular design for unibody crossovers, known as VSS-S. The VSS-S is one of four modular platforms or “vehicle strategy sets” GM plans to use by 2025. The others include VSS-F for front-wheel-drive cars, VSS-R for rear-wheel-drive cars, and VSS-T for body-on-frame vehicles.

More details should be released closer to the new Trailblazer's U.S. launch later this year.

2020 Chevrolet Tracker (Chinese spec)

Chevy also used the Shanghai auto show to debut a subcompact crossover dubbed the Tracker. This model rides on GM's low-cost GEM platform aimed at emerging markets, meaning we likely won't see it here.

For more from the Shanghai auto show, head to our dedicated hub.