The waning days of winter are a bleak time for everyone ready to move out of nature’s freezer, but it’s even worse for vintage car fans itching to pull their rides out of hibernation. One Nebraska family, however, found a way to have a little fun before the white stuff is gone for the season: They built a classic Ford Mustang out of snow.

Images of the recreated 1967 Ford Mustang GTA went viral this week after Nebraska State Patrol Sgt. Mick Downing spotted the frozen Ford and wrote it a fake tow ticket. He then posted the pictures and a video on the patrol’s social media.

Downing told the Omaha World-Herald that he saw the photo was picked up as far away as England and Australia.

The #SnowPony, as it’s now known, was built by Chadron, Nebraska resident Jason Blundell and his two teenagers. They based it on a real ’67

Mustang GTA the family has parked in the garage and even took measurements to ensure it looked real.

“We actually had somebody come by while we were building it and they thought we were burying somebody’s car,” he told the World-Herald.

Blundell said it took about five hours to sculpt the car using snow from multiple driveways.

It wasn’t the family’s first experience crafting with snow. In the past, they’ve built 7-foot-tall Easter rabbits, a 6-foot-tall jack-o’-lantern and even a massive toilet.

“The start of that was to get my kids off their cellphones for a day,” Blundell said. “Normally, we don’t do much with (the sculptures). We just take a couple pictures of them for ourselves. It just happened that our state trooper buddy came up to do a joke, and it blew up.”

Downing, who is a friend of the family, said he didn’t file all the necessary paperwork to get the #SnowPony towed. After all, he said, “If it would’ve been a real car, it was parked just fine.”

This article, written by Carter Nacke, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.