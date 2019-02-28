Last month, Italdesign shared that it had a new car coming to the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show. A week out from the show, the firm released the first image of the car, which appears to be a sleek coupe.

Thought to be called the DaVinci, the car is a concept that previews a new Italdesign-branded model currently in the works. Unfortunately, that's all we've been told by Italdesign but the preview image provides a number of clues.

To start, it's very likely the coupe features either a plug-in hybrid powertrain or is a fully electric car. The cap sitting on the front fender is the giveaway there. If it is a plug-in hybrid, it could borrow the powertrain from the Volkswagen Group, which Italdesign is part of.

Italdesign Zerouno

The image also features a few sketches of the car, which shows the coupe's doors opening gullwing-style. They're massive at that, with the door starting where the cap sits on the front fender and making its way to the rear wheel arch. We also spy rear seats, which makes us believe this is a 2+2 coupe. Overall, it looks to be a very different animal compared to Italdesign's first car, the Zerouno supercar, though there are similarities, too.

As for the design, it's hard to make a full judgment with just the one angle, but the front clip does remind us somewhat of a Lamborghini. Meanwhile, the greenhouse tends to give off a Ford Mustang vibe. We'll reserve opinions for when we see the car in person.

The Geneva auto show starts March 5. For our complete coverage on the show, head to our dedicated hub.