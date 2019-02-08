The 2020 BMW 7-Series and its massive maw will cost $87,445, including a $995 destination fee, to start when it arrives at dealerships later this year. The revamped full-size luxury sedan will do its best to take on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which outsold the 7-Series by a wide margin last year: 14,978 to 8,271.

The $87,445 figure is for the base 740i model. Power comes from a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 that makes 335 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque, all of which flows to the rear wheels. Selecting the 740i xDrive model unlocks all-wheel drive, which costs $90,445. Even in its barest form, the 7-Series is chock full of comforts. BMW took great care to upgrade interior materials and the large sedan now features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. A 10.25-inch screen sits atop the center stack and serves as the infotainment system's hub.

2020 BMW 7-Series

Leather is standard, but buyers can select nappa leather for an extra $1,500. Add another $500 if you'd like the leather quilted. The brand also offers a handful of upholstery motifs as $5,500 packages.

Moving up a rung nets the 745e xDrive Performance. With a price of $96,545, the model adds an electric motor to the inline-6 to create a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Power is up, too, at 389 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. The model receives identical standard equipment to the 740i.

2020 BMW 7-Series

The 750i xDrive starts at $103,645 and unlocks BMW's 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 good for 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. The more-powerful 7-Series is also where buyers can select certain option packages unavailable on the lower trims. The Rear Executive Lounge Seating Package is among them. Should a buyer want someone else to drive them around, the package includes an electric reclining right side rear seat and footrest, as well as a rear center console and a rear seat entertainment system. The added luxury costs $5,750.

2020 BMW 7-Series

At the top of the range is the 760i, which features BMW's hulking 6.0-liter twin-turbo V-12 and a $158,695 price. The engine produces 600 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, but the gusto comes with a $1,700 gas guzzler tax.

Buyers can add numerous option packages to their stately sedans, which can quickly make any 7-Series reach the price of an average first home. There's a $4,100 Autobahn Package that adds variable ratio steering, rear-axle steering, and Active Comfort Drive with Road Preview, which uses a camera to view the road then adjusts the suspension accordingly; a $750 Cold Weather Package that includes remote engine start and numerous heated elements; a $3,900 Luxury Rear Seating Package to coddle backseat passengers; and an M Sport Package to spice up the sedan with a performance exhaust system, M-specific wheel options, and various other wood or Piano Black interior materials.

2020 BMW 7-Series

Note, the M Sport Package isn't available for range-topping 760i xDrive model; it costs $3,400 for 740i and 745e xDrive models and $3,000 for the 750i xDrive.

The new 2020 7-Series will begin production this March and the first cars will make their way to dealers in April.