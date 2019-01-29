Lamborghini is reverting to real names





Lamborghini Huracan Evo

There's one major difference between the new Lamborghini Huracán Evo and the previous Huracán LP610-4: their names.

Notice, the latter sports an alphanumeric suffix, while Lamborghini simply calls the car's refreshed successor the Evo. Motor Trend reported Friday it's a deliberate change that sees the Italian firm reverting back to real names for its cars. The nameplates themselves have never dipped their spoons into the alphanumeric soup, but for years, Lamborghini has stuck with its "LPxxx-x" scheme for performance variants.

2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo teased

Understandably, Lamborghini said the real names like Performante and Evo are easier for its customers to understand and are even better for branding purposes. It's not hard to understand how LP610-4 could be lost upon a potential buyer, even though each letter and number signifies engine position, power, and how many wheels the engine drives.

Actual names are difficult to secure with global intellectual property bodies, and China's rise as the auto industry's largest market has brought about translation difficulties. Letters and numbers are often easier for global markets to understand on paper, but they fail to capture meaning for the uninitiated and are harder to remember.

However, there's still internal discussions at Lamborghini over how to apply the Evo name. MT asked about a hypothetical Huracán Performante model in the future. Would it be the Performante Evo, or Evo Performante? The question hasn't been answered yet, according to Lamborghini's Research & Development Director, Maurizio Reggiani. He admitted he likes the latter option better.

Lamborghini Huracan Evo

Lamborghini's move away from alphanumerics isn't a one-off move. Lincoln recently dumped its "MK" nomenclature for individual nameplates. So far, we've seen the MKS become the Continental and the MKX morph into the Nautilus, while the MKC will soon become the Corsair. The brand's latest SUV also pulled an old Lincoln nameplate out of retirement: Aviator.

We'll always applaud true names over letters and numbers, and for now, it appears Lamborghini has served its last course of alphanumeric soup.