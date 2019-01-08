2022 Ford Ecosport replacement spy shots

Follow Viknesh



Ford has been spotted testing a new subcompact crossover SUV related to the recently redesigned Fiesta.

The prototype was spotted outside Ford's European headquarters in Cologne, Germany, and though it's heavily camouflaged we can see the design's been clearly influenced by the Fiesta.

Ford isn't bringing its redesigned Fiesta to the United States due to the decision last year to drop all car models bar the Mustang. Instead we have to settle for the Ecosport crossover in the subcompact segment.

2018 Ford Fiesta (European spec)

This new crossover is expected to replace the Ecosport, possibly under a new name. Above it will sit the upcoming baby Bronco and Escape in the compact segment.

While the Ecosport only arrived for 2018, it's been on sale elsewhere since 2013 and is thus due to be renewed. Its replacement will ride on Ford's modular platform for small cars, which made its debut in the latest Fiesta and has since appeared in the latest Focus, which also isn't sold in the U.S. Compared to the one it replaces, the new platform brings rigidity improvements as well as compatibility with electrified powertrains.

The new crossover is expected on sale in Europe in late 2020. Should it be approved for the U.S., expect it to arrive in 2021 as a 2022 model. Potential rivals include the Buick Encore, Chevrolet Trax, Honda HR-V, Hyundai Kona, Mazda CX-3, and the recently revealed Volkswagen T-Cross sold overseas.