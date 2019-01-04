2021 Audi Q4, SSC Tuatara, Schumacher's birthday: The Week In Reverse





2021 Audi Q4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We spied the 2021 Audi Q4 testing for the first time; the SSC Tuatara supercar made a surprise public appearance; Formula 1 star Michael Schumacher celebrated his 50th birthday. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

The 2021 Audi Q4 stepped out in front of the spy cameras for the first time this week. Photos show the crossover will look like a scaled-down Q8. We hope to learn more before the model is likely revealed in the second half of 2019.

SSC's Tuatara surprised the public with an appearance at a dealership. The supercar is one of a handful aiming to break the 300 mph barrier. The video from the appearance captured the 1,350-horsepower (1,750 hp on E85) exotic sounding off its twin-turbo V-8 engine.

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari's retired F1 star driver, turned 50 years old. While he continues to recover from severe brain damage after a skiing accident five years ago, his family marked the milestone with an official app for fans to explore.

General Motors filed to trademark the "Zora" name once again. It's more evidence the name will likely grace the mid-engine C8 Corvette when it debuts sometime this year.

Finally, an original 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was consigned for auction. It's one of the first 500 cars homologated and one of 1,590 ever built.