Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 can be yours for $49.99, some assembly required

Jan 2, 2019

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Lego Technic kit

Car enthusiasts and Lego fans, a new kit is available to keep you occupied. The latest Lego Technic kit depicts none other than the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and it's officially on sale.

Perhaps it's a good time to return an unwanted gift and instead pick up something truly desired. When fully assembled, the Lego Corvette measures 11 inches long and 4 inches wide. In total, 579 Lego pieces make up the Corvette ZR1. It's finished in an orange color that recalls the car's Sebring Orange Metallic hue.

The various components even include visible moving pistons for the replica 6.2-liter LT5 supercharged V-8 engine, as well as working steering. At the rear, the Corvette ZR1's ZTK performance package is represented with a Lego version of the road car's massive rear wing.

While 579 pieces will keep anyone busy, they pale in comparison to the 3,599 pieces in the Bugatti Chiron Lego kit. Perhaps the ZR1 can provide a welcome respite from the intense Chiron kit, which includes moving engine components as well.

Enthusiasts can find the kit on sale where toys are sold  for $49.99, which is far more affordable than a real-life Corvette ZR1. The road car stickers for more than $120,000, yet offers astounding performance that meets or exceeds that of far more expensive supercars. It's one reason we named the Corvette ZR1 Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2019.

