2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA teased ahead of 2019 CES

Teaser for 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA debuting at 2019 CES

Mercedes-Benz will use next month's 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas for the world debut of its redesigned CLA. The car is expected in showrooms next summer as a 2020 model and will serve as a sportier alternative to the similarly sized A-Class sedan which launches for 2019.

A teaser shot provides a glimpse at the new CLA's coupe-like profile. Our own spy shots of prototypes provide a much better look and suggest that the car will resemble a scaled-down version of the CLS.

All Mercedes will say about the car is that it will feature an enhanced version of the smartphone-like infotainment system known as MBUX. The system only made its debut this year in the A-Class.

Among the new features added is an assistant that identifies operation requests on the basis of movements (most likely hand gestures). There's also augmented reality for navigation and an ability to understand indirect voice commands. Mercedes also mentions something called the Energizing Coach which will provide the driver with fitness recommendations.

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We already know the new CLA rides on the MFA2 front-wheel-drive platform shared with the A-Class. We also know that the Mercedes-AMG division is working on a sporty CLA35 and high-performance CLA45.

It's still too early to talk pricing but expect the new CLA to come in at roughly the same $33,000 starting price as the current model. The A-Class sedan is expected to be priced from about $30,000, which is where the current CLA started when it was introduced for 2014.

The 2019 CES runs from January 8-11. Mercedes will also use the show for the local launch of the 2020 EQC electric SUV and Vision Urbanetic self-driving van concept. Mercedes parent company Daimler will also use CES to provide an update on its progress in the area of self-driving trucks.

