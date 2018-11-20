Track-focused Mini John Cooper Works GP will return in 2020





Mini will grace us with a new John Cooper Works GP in 2020, the brand announced Tuesday. If the previous concept and previous models are any indication, we're in for a mean-looking, track-focused Mini.

The brand first hinted at a new John Cooper Works GP at the 2017 Frankfurt motor show with a concept car. The concept wore an aggressive body kit, angrier front and rear fascia, and a large roof spoiler. Carbon fiber helped shave weight, and the concept's stripped-out interior featured a roll cage and steering-column-mounted paddle shifters.

Unfortunately, Mini never discussed the powertrain the concept packed, but it will likely spin out more than the 228 horsepower the most recent John Cooper Works models have produced. Expect a turbocharged inline-4 engine to provide power when the production car makes its debut.

The GP badge often signals the end of a product generation. The last time it appeared was in 2013, and it's only ever surfaced in hardtop form. Mini shared no additional details on the upcoming production version, but, like last time, we can expect a track-ready suspension, improved brakes, sticky tires, increased power, and a higher price for a limited-edition car. Power may not increase appreciably. The last model made 214 horsepower, topping the then-current Mini JCW model by just three horses.

Mini John Cooper Works Knights edition

In the meantime, Mini announced it will bring a different John Cooper Works model to the 2018 Los Angeles auto show. The JCW Knights Edition will be on display in the city of angels next week. The special edition will be offered exclusively in Midnight Black with silver and red accents.

Additionally, three other special edition Minis will be shown in Los Angeles. The Countryman Yin Yang edition, Clubman Starlight edition, and JCW International Orange edition will all make their auto show debuts.