China's Zotye prepares to enter US by 2020

2018 Zotye T600

Are Americans ready to accept Chinese car brands? We'll find out soon enough as a second Chinese automaker has announced its intention to enter the United States.

Zotye announced on Tuesday it will work with importer HAAH Automotive to start selling cars here by late 2020. The announcement follows GAC Motor's promise to enter the U.S. one year prior.

HAAH, headquartered in Lake Forest, California, was founded by former Mazda and Volvo executive Duke Hale and has the U.S. distribution rights for the Zotye brand, as well as Middle Eastern supercar brand W Motors. Yes, W Motors' Fenyr Supersport can be ordered via HAAH, assuming you can afford the $1,670,000 price tag.

HAAH is signing up dealers to handle products, service and parts for Zotye (pronounced Zo-tay) vehicles across North America. The first model is confirmed as the T600 small SUV. In China, the T600 is available with 1.5- and 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4s.

Zotye is probably most (in)famous for its clones of popular models like the Porsche Macan and Land Rover Range Rover Sport. However, it is also a key partner of Ford. The two joined forces last year to establish a joint venture to develop electric cars for sale in China under a new brand.