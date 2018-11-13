T-Rex maker Campagna files for bankruptcy





The Campagna T-Rex 14R - image: Campagna

The company behind the wild T-Rex three-wheeler has sought bankruptcy protection.

According to a Jalopnik report from Monday, Campagna has filed for bankruptcy, though the extent of the Canadian firm's money problems is unknown.

Campagna has built the T-Rex three-wheeler since 1995. As the pride and joy of F1 mechanic Daniel Campagna and automotive designer Paul Deutschman, the contraption is sort of part car and part motorcycle. It can be registered as a motorcycle and doesn't require drivers to wear a helmet, either. Campagna sourced engines from three companies: Kawasaki, Harley-Davidson and BMW. The latter is an inline-6 with 160 horsepower married to a six-speed sequential transmission. The transmission also comes from BMW.

According to the report, Campagna has had issues with sourcing the inline-6 from BMW, but it's unclear how that plays into the company's financials. The documents filed do not give any insight into how much the Canadian company owes to borrowers, either.

The company first filed a notice to seek bankruptcy protection this past August, then submitted the proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act this past October. Under the law, two-thirds of the company's creditors must accept the proposal. The agreement will go before a judge on November 15.

Thus, Campagna may not totally disappear if the proposal works out a favorable outcome. If the company does go under, it will take one of its more exciting future products with it, though. Campagna showed off a battery-electric T-Rex this past April and planned to produce the model in the near future. The electric powertrain was sourced from California's Zero Motorcycles, but Campagna never disclosed any official performance specs.