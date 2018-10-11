Jaguar XE SV Project 8 reveals its full fury on the dyno

Follow Jeff Add to circle



There are many examples of automakers underrating their performance products. The latest data point is Jaguar's XE SV Project 8.

Harry Metcalfe of the Harry's Garage YouTube channel took his own example of the super sedan over to a friend's dyno and discovered that the quoted 592 crank horsepower figure is well on the conservative side.

Jaguar has built a wild sedan with its XE SV Project 8. In fact, the outrageous four door set a Nürburgring record when it lapped the lengthy circuit in just 7:21.23.

It's able to achieve its potent performance thanks to the supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 engine set up front, along with numerous other mods. All of the power is dished out to all four wheels and can propel the Project 8 from 0-60 mph in just 3.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 200 mph.

Harry brings his car over to the dyno. It's strapped down and then fired up. After the throttle is matted to the floor, the computer reveals the true nature of this powerful Jaguar. Rather than 592 bhp, this XE produces 620 hp at the crank. According to the dyno software, that translates to 485 hp at the wheels. It's a fair bit of power loss, but it's in line with a vehicle making supercharged power and sending it through an automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive system.

Metcalfe says he expected to find a bigger number than Jaguar was selling. The car feels more powerful than its spec sheet would otherwise have you believe. And now Harry has the proof to back up his perceptions gained from putting over 1,200 miles on the car.

Jaguar is only selling 300 examples of its uber sedan. This is an SVO special build. And it's an expensive one as well, with a price tag that starts at $192,000. An outrageous price to pay for a truly outrageous sedan. Car pooling will never sound this good, look this great, and be over this quickly.