Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, Hennessey Venom F5, SEC sues Elon Musk: The Week In Reverse

Sep 28, 2018
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe

We took a spin in the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe; Hennessey revealed a goal of 311 mph for the Venom F5; and Mercedes-AMG named its hypecar. It's the week in reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

We slid behind the wheel of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG 4-Door Coupe and found it sets a new bar for super sedans. When it goes on sale in the U.S. in 2019, it will challenge the likes of the BMW M5 and Porsche Panamera with a combination of balance, poise, and agility that will surprise and delight.

Cadillac is moving from New York back to Detroit to put its marketing and communications staff back near its engineers and designers. The decision behind the move comes from "inefficiencies" between the Detroit and NYC teams.

Hennessey said 300 mph is just the first step for the Venom F5 hypercar. The end goal is actually 500 kph, which is 310.68 mph. The Texas performance outfit plans to have a prototype running in early 2019 with high-speed trials taking place at the end of that year.

Mercedes-AMG named its Project One hypercar the One as it continues the development. Powered by Formula 1 technology, the One will take on the Aston Martin Valkyrie and pretty much every other fast car when deliveries begin in 2019.

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk claiming the Silicon Valley mogul intentionally misled investors when floating the idea of taking the automaker private. Not only might Musk have to step down but he may also have to pay back investors that lost money.

