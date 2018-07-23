Lamborghini confirms Aventador SVJ

Jul 23, 2018
Follow Viknesh

2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Lamborghini's new Aventador variant spied testing in recent months will be called the Aventador SVJ, the Italian firm confirmed Friday.

Lamborghini diehards will recognize the name from the Miura SVJ of the 1970s, an extremely limited hardcore version of the Miura based on the one-off Miura Jota prototype developed by Bob Wallace to meet the FIA's Appendix J racing regulations. Jota is the Spanish pronunciation for the letter J.

Likewise, the new Aventador SVJ will likely also feature limited production and a hardcore setup aimed at improving track performance. There are rumors the car has managed to break the 6:47.3 production car lap record for the Nürburgring, set by Porsche's latest 911 GT2 RS last fall.

There could be some substance to the rumors since our first official look at the Aventador SVJ is a video that shows the car at the Nürburgring and a driver who appears to be getting a briefing from engineers from Pirelli, which supplies tires for Lamborghini. We even get a glimpse at a set of Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R in the short teaser clip.

Expect the Aventador SVJ to run Lamborghini's 6.5-liter V-12 with an output close to 800 horsepower. Also benefiting the car should be an all-wheel-drive system and a version of the downforce generating Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) active aerodynamics system that debuted on the Huracán Performante. The system adjusts airflow around and through the car to control drag and downforce levels.

We also know from spy shots that the car will feature a number of visual tweaks over the other Aventador variants. These will include a new front splitter, new side skirts, a new rear diffuser, and a huge rear wing. The car will also feature its exhaust tips mounted up near the taillights.

The Aventador SVJ is due to make its debut later this year, so stay tuned.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Detroit auto show organizers confirm calendar change, outdoor showcase Detroit auto show organizers confirm calendar change, outdoor showcase
New Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan has lowest drag of any production car New Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan has lowest drag of any production car
2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante first drive review: admission to an exclusive club 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante first drive review: admission to an exclusive club
Lamborghini confirms Aventador SVJ Lamborghini confirms Aventador SVJ
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.