Nissan searching for fast drivers in FIA-certified PlayStation Gran Turismo Championship





Nissan GT Academy Enlarge Photo

Nissan is looking for its next generation of fast drivers and will tap the FIA-certified Gran Turismo Manufacturers Series Championship to do so.

Not to be confused with the Nissan GT Academy, the Gran Turismo Manufacturers Series Championship will be conducted via the latest PlayStation "Gran Turismo" video game installment, "Gran Turismo Sport." The championship is the first online e-sports racing championship sanctioned by the FIA.

ALSO SEE: "Forza Horizon 4" to bring more than 450 cars and a virtual UK to your Xbox

Gamers who select Nissan as their manufacturer of choice for the championship will have a chance to win a trip to the NISMO Festival at the Fuji International Speedway in Japan and to the Tokyo headquarters of Polyphony Digital, the developers behind "Gran Turismo Sport." But, only the fastest of the bunch will be victorious.

Those who choose Nissan will compete in the three FIA Manufacturers Series global regions (the Americas, Asia, and Europe) in the video game. The fastest driver from each region will win the trip to the NISMO festival, as well Nissan team clothing and coaching from a Nissan/GT Academy mentor in the World Final.



Nissan will also hold a separate Nissan GT Sport Cup for European gamers. The top 12 Nissan drivers from June, July, and August in the Nissan GT Sport Cup competition will go to the final round of the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup race in Barcelona in September. The top gamer of that group will win a Nissan Training Camp at the Silverstone Circuit in England with real-world driving instruction.