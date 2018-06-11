Brabham BT62 to wear liveries inspired by Brabham F1 winners

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



With four Drivers' and two Constructors' championships, Brabham is one of the most successful names in Formula 1. And as it branches out into the world of car manufacturing, Brabham is keen to remind fans of this history with its first model, the BT62.

The track-only supercar was revealed in May and will enter production later this year. It will be limited to 70 units in its track-only guise, the number commemorating this year's 70th anniversary of the start of Brabham namesake Jack Brabham's racing career, and 35 of the cars will don liveries borrowed from Brabham's previous grand prix winners.

The very first BT62 wears a green and gold livery borrowed from the Brabham BT7 that Dan Gurney drove to victory at the 1964 French Grand Prix, along with the car's 11 racing number. That was Brabham's first win in F1. The first BT62 also sports a rear wing end plate featuring the outline of the BT7, along with the corresponding race date, circuit and flag of the host country.

Brabham BT62 Enlarge Photo

The car at the BT62's debut in London last month also wore a green and gold livery, though this one was borrowed from the Brabham BT19 that Jack Brabham, racing under the number 12, drove to victory at the 1966 French Grand Prix, in which he made history in becoming the first driver to win an F1 title in a car bearing his own name.

Each of the 35 special BT62 supercars will also come with a commemorative plaque mounted on the dashboard detailing the unique moment in Brabham’s history which the car celebrates. The included carbon fiber seat shell will also match the exterior of the car, while the Alcantara interior trim will be finished with corresponding contrasting stitching.

For the remaining 35 cars of the 70-car build, Brabham will provide owners with an opportunity to work with its in-house designers to configure a unique and individual car to depict any other moment in Brabham’s history, or specify a car that carries their own personal hallmark. As a display of what's possible, Brabham has rolled out a BT62 finished in white and green and complemented with bold orange accents.

Brabham BT62 testing at The Bend Motorsport Park in Tailem Bend, Australia Enlarge Photo

Among the options available to BT62 owners are a full visual carbon fiber pack, an additional carbon fiber seat shell to accommodate a passenger, race car-style wheels, as well as the ability to configure the car as left- or right-hand drive.

The BT62 weighs just 2,142 pounds yet generates 700 horsepower and 492 horsepower from a 5.4-liter V-8, as well as 2,645 pounds of downforce from an aggressive aerodynamics package. On top of this, the BT62 employs componentry from some of motorsport’s finest, including pushrod-actuated adjustable Öhlins dampers with coilover springs, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, Michelen racing slicks, and an adjustable traction control system.

Once the 70 track cars are complete, Brabham will look at adding road and racing versions, including a potential Le Mans racer.