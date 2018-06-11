Lewis Hamilton spotted in LA with new Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It turns out Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton is one of the 210 people in possession of a Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta.

He was spotted driving around Los Angeles in the white car and one of the stops he made was at the popular Nobu restaurant in Malibu where this video was taken.

While Hamilton drove up to the restaurant in the LaFerrari Aperta, he didn't drive the car home. Instead it was put onto the back of a truck, though the exact reason isn't clear.

Hamilton is a regular in L.A. and has previously been spotted driving a red LaFerrari coupe he also owns. The last time was in 2016 when he met up with fellow Ferrari fan Justin Bieber.

Mercedes has no problem with its star driver owning cars from rival brands, some of which include a McLaren P1, Pagani Zonda 760, and even a 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 replica.

The LaFerrari Aperta made its debut at the 2016 Paris auto show and was built to commemorate the Italian brand's 70th anniversary. Apart from its removable roof, the car is pretty much identical to the LaFerrari coupe. The powertrain consists of a 6.3-liter V-12, a pair of electric motors, and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The setup is good for 950 horsepower, or enough to rocket the long-nose car from 0-60 mph in under 3.0 seconds.

While the LaFerrari might not be as fast around a track as the Porsche 918 Spyder and McLaren P1, the car ultimately comes out on top when it comes to appreciation. LaFerrari coupes have traded hands for $5 million, and we can only surmise that the more exclusive LaFerrari Aperta would warrant even higher bids.