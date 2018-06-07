Unrestored Mercedes-Benz 300SL gulling and roadster head to auction

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Pair of unrestored Mercedes-Benz 300SLs heads to auction Enlarge Photo

It's 1960s Sweden and you're a successful dental surgeon. You need a set of wheels so you pop over to the local Mercedes-Benz dealership and drive away in a 1963 300SL Roadster because it's basically a car straight out of the future.

Fast forward a few years and you're still successful and you still have that 300SL. Now it's time to add a 300SL gullwing coupe because why not, right? You're Gunnar Giermark, and over the course of your life you manage to amass a fair bit of wealth, a collection of vehicles, and no heirs. The Swedish government is now going to auction off your vintage Mercedes-Benz pair and the money goes to a good cause.

The cars are both in excellent condition. The roadster wears less mileage with just 1,380 kilometers showing on the odometer. This drop-top was last taxed for road registration back in 1966, according to AutoClassics. Gunnar clearly drove the coupe quite a bit more as it shows 62,000 kilometers on its odometer. But not much is known about either machine otherwise, as Giermark was a fiercely private person.

He has no heirs. Some have laid claim to the cars and the wealth, but those claims were all proven false. Now the Swedish government has stepped in to auction off the unclaimed inheritance that is Giermark's remaining fortune. Through a non-profit organization, the proceeds from auctioned items are given to help support young and disabled people.

This is a win-win situation, folks.

A pair of gorgeous time-capsule 300SL Benzes are now for sale instead of being locked away in a private collection. The money from that sale will help those in need. There are no sons, daughters, or siblings getting shafted out of inheritance money here. Instead, the general public of Sweden stands to benefit. If you're curious about the cars, the sale goes down at the Artcurial Motorcars Le Mans Classic event. It's slated to take place on July 7.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time we've seen a pair of 300SLs head to auction. A prior sale included a coupe and convertible once owned by the same family for decades. Each was finished in a gorgeous green over tan paint scheme, and both cars are worth well over $1 million.

As for Gunnar's cars? The pre-auction value is pegged at $1.2 million to $1.4 million for the coupe, while the roadster could fetch between $1.8 million and $2.4 million.